Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Acquires 1,704 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 74,608 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for approximately 1.7% of Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $8,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 123,343 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $13,542,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 105.1% during the fourth quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 1,600 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 159,581 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $17,520,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 104,109 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $11,430,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 133,429 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $14,649,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 936,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,025,976. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $93.25 and a 12-month high of $118.23. The company has a market capitalization of $185.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.90, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The business had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ABT shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.37.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total transaction of $5,551,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,825,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,746,582.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total transaction of $5,551,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,825,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,746,582.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $909,466.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,786,409.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,197 shares of company stock worth $6,659,607 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

