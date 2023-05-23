Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,768 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 5,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of TIP traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $108.29. 1,172,556 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,797,488. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $104.63 and a 52-week high of $119.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.36.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

