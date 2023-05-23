Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lessened its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,504 shares during the quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 172.9% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Field & Main Bank increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 189.7% in the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.96. 3,002,908 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,578,914. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.45. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $54.61 and a 12-month high of $74.05.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

