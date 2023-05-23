Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Has $461,000 Holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 42.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,358 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,350 shares during the quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DFAX. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 8,095.0% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $93,000.

Shares of DFAX traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $23.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,698. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $18.42 and a twelve month high of $24.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.07 and a 200-day moving average of $22.61.

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

