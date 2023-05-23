Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Has $7.06 Million Stock Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the period. HCA Healthcare makes up 1.5% of Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $7,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HCA. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $393,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $705,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $495,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HCA traded down $6.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $270.69. 378,082 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,289,831. The stock has a market cap of $74.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $253.85. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.47 and a 1-year high of $294.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.94. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.42% and a negative return on equity of 1,157.58%. The firm had revenue of $15.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 12.04%.

HCA Healthcare announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, January 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $243.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $304.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $285.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.17.

In related news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 2,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $685,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,653,610. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 4,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total value of $1,289,923.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,414,436.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 2,539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $685,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,643 shares in the company, valued at $6,653,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,733 shares of company stock valued at $3,518,389 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

