Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 56,009 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $5,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. High Note Wealth LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Wendell David Associates Inc. increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 66,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,720,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

RTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.88.

Insider Activity

Raytheon Technologies Trading Down 0.8 %

In other news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total transaction of $356,948.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,061 shares in the company, valued at $400,211.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RTX traded down $0.73 on Tuesday, hitting $94.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,171,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,395,763. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $80.27 and a 52-week high of $108.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.46. The firm has a market cap of $138.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.99.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.98 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is a positive change from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.93%.

About Raytheon Technologies

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.