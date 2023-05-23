Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Raises Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 391,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,618 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up about 2.7% of Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $12,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 6,772.7% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1,491.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.91. 13,095,634 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,788,836. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.47. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $26.32 and a one year high of $38.60. The company has a market cap of $230.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.36.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $26.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Atlantic Securities lowered Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Bank of America from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.77.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In related news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at $10,959,648.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Further Reading

