Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Trims Stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) by 36.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 269,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,293 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $2,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WBD stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.15. 4,357,662 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,628,877. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $18.76.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.45. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 21.51% and a positive return on equity of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $11.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.03 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WBD. Truist Financial began coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

