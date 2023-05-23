Long Path Partners LP Takes Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Long Path Partners LP bought a new stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 43,151 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $16,754,000. ServiceNow makes up approximately 7.3% of Long Path Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 4,753 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 9.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 14.6% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alamar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 0.7% during the third quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 4,277 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 69 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.30, for a total transaction of $31,277.70. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,834,505.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 90 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.18, for a total value of $40,426.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,658,445.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 69 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.30, for a total value of $31,277.70. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,834,505.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,095 shares of company stock worth $8,131,910 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE NOW traded down $3.24 on Tuesday, hitting $508.15. 309,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,654,313. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $457.53 and a 200-day moving average of $430.97. The stock has a market cap of $103.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 260.91, a P/E/G ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.04. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $337.00 and a 52 week high of $521.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NOW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $548.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $520.00 to $547.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $527.70.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

