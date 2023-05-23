Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRY) Major Shareholder Sells $850,000.00 in Stock

Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRY – Get Rating) major shareholder Eurasia Assets Ltd. Woodford sold 2,500,000 shares of Lottery.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.34, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,118,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,440,207.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Lottery.com Trading Up 12.5 %

Shares of LTRY traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.38. 727,787 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 661,600. Lottery.com Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $1.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lottery.com

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LTRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Lottery.com by 3,714.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 92,859 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Lottery.com by 549.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 91,234 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Lottery.com during the second quarter worth about $327,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Lottery.com during the second quarter worth about $335,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in Lottery.com during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

About Lottery.com

Lottery.com Inc, a technology company, operates B2C platform that enable players to remotely purchase legally sanctioned lottery games in the United States and internationally. It offers domestic and international lottery products and services. The company also provides affiliate marketing services under the LotteryLink brand; and delivers lottery data, such as winning numbers and results to approximately 400 digital publishers and media organizations.

