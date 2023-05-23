Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Boosts Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 53.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.7% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 4.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 54.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 9.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 70.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of ITW stock traded down $2.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $225.20. 370,961 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,088,716. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.52 and a 12-month high of $253.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $68.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $232.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.99.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 92.13% and a net margin of 19.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $259.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.21.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

