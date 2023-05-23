Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Has $669,000 Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC cut its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,122 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,080,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $231,615,000 after acquiring an additional 367,628 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,485,534 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $318,588,000 after acquiring an additional 254,283 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 991,766 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $212,535,000 after acquiring an additional 227,506 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,422,464 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,239,327,000 after acquiring an additional 211,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 114.7% during the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 380,469 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $74,104,000 after acquiring an additional 203,232 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HON shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.56.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $197.11. 559,086 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,890,209. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.63 and a 1-year high of $220.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $194.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.09.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The company had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 53.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Honeywell International news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $1,283,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

Further Reading

