Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Has $7.74 Million Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,592 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $7,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $443,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $536,000. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 20,181 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,862,000 after buying an additional 8,840 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth $355,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth $17,529,000. 31.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Walmart from $159.00 to $162.00 in a report on Sunday. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Walmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.13.

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE:WMT traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $148.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,263,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,164,606. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.90 and a twelve month high of $154.64. The stock has a market cap of $400.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.72, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.81%.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 157,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $21,722,028.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 260,926,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,007,918,134. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total value of $1,382,127.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,371,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,330,785.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 157,406 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $21,722,028.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 260,926,943 shares in the company, valued at $36,007,918,134. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,044,002 shares of company stock valued at $2,981,168,308. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

See Also

