Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Has $827,000 Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at about $433,134,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,624,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $435,423,000 after acquiring an additional 836,340 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 19,918.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 661,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 658,489 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1,665.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 331,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,474,000 after acquiring an additional 312,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,070,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,574,731,000 after acquiring an additional 291,836 shares during the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CAT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.94.

Caterpillar Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE CAT traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $214.84. The company had a trading volume of 948,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,243,354. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.60 and a 1-year high of $266.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $217.84 and its 200-day moving average is $233.36.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 35.48%.

Caterpillar Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.