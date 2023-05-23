Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Get Rating) by 46.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VNQI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 146.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,127,000 after purchasing an additional 92,981 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,049,000 after buying an additional 49,573 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 41,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1,764.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 472,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,535,000 after buying an additional 446,957 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VNQI traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.53. 69,555 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,651. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.76. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $36.02 and a 52 week high of $48.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.47.

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

