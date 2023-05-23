Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Purchases 200 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Cannell & Co. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth approximately $944,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 13.6% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $410.00 to $458.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $478.00 to $507.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $375.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $415.75.

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded down $6.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $427.81. 2,248,914 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,182,000. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $380.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $360.73. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $283.11 and a one year high of $454.95. The stock has a market cap of $406.11 billion, a PE ratio of 69.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is 71.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.01, for a total transaction of $70,112,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,543,810 shares in the company, valued at $35,071,008,458.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.01, for a total value of $70,112,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,543,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,071,008,458.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total transaction of $261,174.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,163.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,303,605 shares of company stock worth $497,320,473 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Eli Lilly and

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.