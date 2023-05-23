Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Purchases 200 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 18.3% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,647,054 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,603,203,000 after buying an additional 1,181,936 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,295,294 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $481,323,000 after purchasing an additional 24,172 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,039,316 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $502,528,000 after purchasing an additional 110,529 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.9% during the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,462,496 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $306,613,000 after purchasing an additional 27,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 6,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,430,667 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $338,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,958 shares during the last quarter. 72.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $221.00 to $210.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Norfolk Southern from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.48.

Norfolk Southern Stock Down 1.2 %

NSC stock traded down $2.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $215.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 814,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,624,746. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $196.33 and a twelve month high of $264.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $207.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.29.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.17. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.43 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 41.51%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.