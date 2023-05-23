Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Sells 110 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Progressive comprises 1.5% of Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $11,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:PGR traded down $1.80 on Tuesday, reaching $133.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,020,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,671,255. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $108.64 and a 12-month high of $149.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $78.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $138.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.08.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PGR shares. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Progressive from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Progressive in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler raised Progressive from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays raised their target price on Progressive from $118.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Progressive from $188.00 to $197.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.13.

In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total value of $128,144.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,251 shares in the company, valued at $3,754,915.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 15,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total value of $2,207,068.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,593,521.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total value of $128,144.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,754,915.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,987 shares of company stock worth $3,532,227 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Progressive Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

