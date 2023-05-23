Maritime Resources (CVE:MAE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.04

Maritime Resources Corp. (CVE:MAE – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 107000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Maritime Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$18.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.05. The company has a current ratio of 7.18, a quick ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Maritime Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Maritime Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. The company holds interests in the Lac Pelletier project that consists of 16 mineral claims and 1 mining lease covering an area of 443 hectares located in Rouyn Noranda, Quebec; Green Bay project, as well as Whisker Valley project situated in Newfoundland and Labrador; and Orion deposit located to the east of Hammerdown.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Maritime Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maritime Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.