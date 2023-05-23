Martin J. Wygod Purchases 5,444 Shares of Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA) Stock

Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA – Get Rating) Director Martin J. Wygod acquired 5,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,466.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,812.87. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Forian Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of FORA traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.37. 6,749 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,553. The firm has a market cap of $77.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.12. Forian Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $6.48.

Forian (NASDAQ:FORA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.90 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brainard Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Forian in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forian in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of Forian during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Forian in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Forian by 43.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 10,908 shares during the last quarter. 13.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

