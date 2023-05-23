Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MRVL shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,879 shares in the company, valued at $579,555. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the first quarter valued at about $248,250,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $46.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $39.90 billion, a PE ratio of -244.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.44. Marvell Technology has a fifty-two week low of $33.75 and a fifty-two week high of $61.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.38.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 2.76% and a positive return on equity of 8.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Analysts expect that Marvell Technology will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -126.32%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.