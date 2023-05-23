MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) Position Boosted by Guardian Wealth Management Inc.

Guardian Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,186 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,702 shares during the quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.29% of MasterCraft Boat worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HRT Financial LP grew its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 41,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 24,773 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 142.0% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 18,835 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MasterCraft Boat in the 4th quarter worth approximately $725,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 564,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,612,000 after purchasing an additional 15,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management bought a new position in MasterCraft Boat during the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MCFT traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,083. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.41 and a 200 day moving average of $28.81. The company has a market cap of $496.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.76. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.49 and a 1 year high of $35.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

MasterCraft Boat ( NASDAQ:MCFT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $166.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.37 million. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 64.21% and a net margin of 8.10%. As a group, analysts forecast that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MCFT shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. KeyCorp began coverage on MasterCraft Boat in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MasterCraft Boat presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.20.

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the following segments: MasterCraft, Crest, NauticStar, and Aviara. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft.

