Match Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 18,580 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 56% compared to the average daily volume of 11,926 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling at Match Group

In other news, insider Jared F. Sine sold 7,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total transaction of $293,429.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,379 shares in the company, valued at $2,491,841.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Match Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Match Group by 187.1% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Match Group by 161.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 107.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Match Group by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Match Group in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Match Group Stock Up 3.1 %

MTCH has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Match Group from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group dropped their price target on Match Group from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Oppenheimer downgraded Match Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen reduced their price target on Match Group from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Match Group from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.14.

MTCH stock traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,824,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,543,458. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.34. Match Group has a 12 month low of $30.73 and a 12 month high of $87.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.62.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 116.87% and a net margin of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $787.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Match Group will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

