McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Stock Holdings Lowered by Heritage Trust Co

Heritage Trust Co lowered its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in McKesson were worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCK. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in McKesson by 72.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in McKesson by 189.3% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in McKesson in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in McKesson in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $376.00 to $390.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $470.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $475.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $430.17.

McKesson Price Performance

Shares of MCK opened at $393.74 on Tuesday. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $298.69 and a one year high of $401.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $364.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $368.74. The stock has a market cap of $53.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.58.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $68.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.94 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 234.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.83 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 26.61 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.60%.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total value of $7,157,953.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,237,511.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

