Medigene (ETR:MDG1) Shares Down 1%

Medigene AG (ETR:MDG1 – Get Rating) shares fell 1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as €1.55 ($1.68) and last traded at €1.55 ($1.68). 9,235 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 306,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at €1.56 ($1.70).

Medigene Stock Down 1.0 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €1.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is €2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.06, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 5.85. The firm has a market cap of $37.95 million, a P/E ratio of -4.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.88.

Medigene Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medigene AG, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of T cell immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing personalized T cell-based therapies with a focus on T cell receptor-modified T cells in the areas of unmet medical needs, which are in clinical development.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medigene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medigene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.