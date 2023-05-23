Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) shares fell 4.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.92 and last traded at $10.92. 1,434,214 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 3,511,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.41.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.49 and a 200 day moving average of $11.75.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment ( NASDAQ:MLCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.09. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 559.31% and a negative net margin of 52.06%. The firm had revenue of $337.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 60.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $345,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 198.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 961,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,377,000 after purchasing an additional 639,338 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 4.9% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,705,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,454,000 after acquiring an additional 311,995 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 249.6% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 256,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 183,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

