Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $169.30.

MAA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $156.50 target price for the company. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $176.00 to $159.00 in a report on Friday.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total value of $72,100.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,669 shares in the company, valued at $2,503,850.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAA. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.2% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 50,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,874,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 182.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,130,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MAA opened at $147.22 on Tuesday. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 1 year low of $138.68 and a 1 year high of $190.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $148.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.54.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 98.25%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

