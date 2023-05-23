Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Acquires 546 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,352 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 8,694 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 3,674 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,811,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,929 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 138,441 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $16,905,000 after acquiring an additional 8,619 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 65,852 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $8,158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,474 shares during the period. 89.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Shares of EA stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $125.19. 579,698 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,382,836. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.37. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.53 and a 1-year high of $142.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $34.33 billion, a PE ratio of 43.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.87.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The game software company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.48%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $96,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,853,925.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $96,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,853,925.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $700,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,932,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,440 shares of company stock valued at $3,297,766 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. DZ Bank upgraded Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.63.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

See Also

