Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Cuts Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. reduced its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,597 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 26.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,892,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $707,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,221 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,927,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,469,583,000 after buying an additional 1,411,367 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,217,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $339,536,000 after buying an additional 1,235,805 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $95,903,000. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $91,904,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of MUB stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,164,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,668,236. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.49. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $101.35 and a 52-week high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

