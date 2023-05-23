Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Has $1.10 Million Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. cut its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,667,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,311,899,000 after buying an additional 486,882 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,175,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $974,624,000 after buying an additional 333,994 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,265,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $601,416,000 after buying an additional 1,891,272 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,052,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $484,996,000 after buying an additional 1,378,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,139,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $300,701,000 after buying an additional 403,089 shares during the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.49. 5,321,670 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,856,031. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $92.48 and a twelve month high of $105.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.08.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.239 per share. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

