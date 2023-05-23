Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Has $1.55 Million Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,394 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Canal Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 563 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 4,598 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,172,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 817 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 105.5% in the 3rd quarter. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management now owns 41,525 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $19,611,000 after buying an additional 21,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,552. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total value of $733,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,093 shares in the company, valued at $4,934,972.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,168 shares of company stock worth $2,031,341. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 1.3 %

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COST. Cowen dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $574.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. William Blair started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $510.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $549.52.

Shares of COST traded down $6.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $485.35. The stock had a trading volume of 820,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,851,751. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $495.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $492.91. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $424.35 and a twelve month high of $564.75. The firm has a market cap of $215.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $55.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.61 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.35 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.98%.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

