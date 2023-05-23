Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Has $2.97 Million Stock Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. decreased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 763 shares during the period. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 1.6% of Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IEI. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 21,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.80. 658,324 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,868,903. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $112.26 and a 52 week high of $121.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.68.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).
