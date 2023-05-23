Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Has $2.97 Million Stock Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. decreased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 763 shares during the period. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 1.6% of Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IEI. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 21,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.80. 658,324 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,868,903. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $112.26 and a 52 week high of $121.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.68.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.201 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

(Get Rating)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.