Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Has $484,000 Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XEL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,043,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,611,630,000 after buying an additional 1,263,127 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 1,120.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,269,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,216,000 after buying an additional 1,165,050 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,652,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,113,732,000 after buying an additional 692,420 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 170.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 976,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,463,000 after buying an additional 615,426 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,177,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,264,000 after buying an additional 522,221 shares during the period. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on XEL. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Xcel Energy Trading Up 0.2 %

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $47,905.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 15,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total transaction of $1,087,343.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,195.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $47,905.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XEL traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.01. 905,717 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,723,475. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.46. The company has a market capitalization of $36.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.43. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.89 and a 12 month high of $77.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 64.40%.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

