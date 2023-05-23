Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Has $768,000 Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. cut its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 84.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,641 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 213.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. 9.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $110.31. The company had a trading volume of 4,084,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,642,020. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $109.73 and a one year high of $110.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.27 and a 200 day moving average of $110.21.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were issued a $0.398 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $4.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

