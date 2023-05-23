Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Increases Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,566 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in NIKE by 487.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,151,470 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $178,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,322 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 81.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,781,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $314,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,312 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 221.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046,445 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $275,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409,913 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in NIKE by 260.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,722,300 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $143,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in NIKE by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,615,256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,028,100,000 after purchasing an additional 984,780 shares during the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NKE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $145.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Williams Trading downgraded shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.33.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total value of $13,294,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,355,871 shares in the company, valued at $163,870,569.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total transaction of $13,294,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,355,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,870,569.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $35,540.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,518 shares in the company, valued at $443,373.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 220,282 shares of company stock worth $26,447,640. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NKE stock traded down $1.19 on Tuesday, hitting $108.99. The company had a trading volume of 6,329,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,940,504. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $131.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.59. The stock has a market cap of $167.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.11.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 35.98%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 39.19%.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

