Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Increases Stock Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential PLC raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 127.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 16,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 9,382 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Discover Financial Services

In related news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total value of $1,538,803.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,597,697.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DFS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Bank of America upgraded Discover Financial Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $113.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.00.

DFS stock traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.26. 685,975 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,308,249. The company has a market cap of $25.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.38 and its 200 day moving average is $103.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $87.64 and a 12-month high of $119.91.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 24.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.22 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 13.34 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, April 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.70 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Discover Financial Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. This is a boost from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.16%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services is a holding company. It operates under the Digital Banking and Payment Services segments. The Digital Banking segment focuses on consumer banking and lending products, specifically Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer banking products and services including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and deposit products.

