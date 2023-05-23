Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Invests $2.20 Million in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,198,000. SPDR Gold Shares makes up about 1.2% of Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Source Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 3,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 2,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

GLD stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $183.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,690,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,867,540. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $185.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.32. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $150.57 and a fifty-two week high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

