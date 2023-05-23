Mincon Group plc (MCON) to Issue Dividend of €0.01 on June 16th

Mincon Group plc (LON:MCON – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, March 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of €0.01 ($0.01) per share on Friday, June 16th. This represents a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Mincon Group Stock Performance

Mincon Group stock opened at GBX 90.75 ($1.13) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.27. The firm has a market cap of £192.82 million, a P/E ratio of 1,512.50 and a beta of 0.17. Mincon Group has a 1-year low of GBX 84 ($1.04) and a 1-year high of GBX 109 ($1.36). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 90.46 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 89.91.

Get Mincon Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Mincon Group in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

About Mincon Group

Mincon Group plc engages in the design, manufacture, sale, and servicing of rock drilling tools and associated products in Ireland, the Americas, Australasia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers drill rigs and mast attachments for excavators and skid steers; down the hole (DTH) hammers; DTH drill bits for various rock-drilling applications; rotary drill bits; and construction and geotechnical solutions, including foundation drilling, pipe pile-walls, fore poling, well drilling, and anchoring.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mincon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mincon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.