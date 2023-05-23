Mitchells & Butlers’ (MAB) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 213 ($2.65) price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 2.60% from the company’s current price.

MAB has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Mitchells & Butlers to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.11) price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 27th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 177.75 ($2.21).

Mitchells & Butlers Stock Performance

Shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock traded down GBX 2.20 ($0.03) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 207.60 ($2.58). 68,286 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 458,134. Mitchells & Butlers has a 12-month low of GBX 99.70 ($1.24) and a 12-month high of GBX 219.97 ($2.74). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10,360.00, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 171.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 158.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.07, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Mitchells & Butlers Company Profile

Mitchells & Butlers plc engages in management of pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats; Innkeeper's Collection hotels in the UK; and restaurants and bars in Germany under the Alex brand.

