Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Up 9.1%

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 9.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $138.54 and last traded at $138.33. 3,041,574 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 3,508,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $126.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on MRNA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Moderna from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Moderna from $185.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Moderna from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Moderna from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.13.

Moderna Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.70.

Insider Activity

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by $1.96. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 31.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total value of $1,603,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,197,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,322,463.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total value of $1,603,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,197,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,322,463.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.60, for a total value of $5,264,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,212,093.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 422,342 shares of company stock valued at $61,035,619. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moderna

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Moderna by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Moderna by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Moderna by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 987,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,121,000 after acquiring an additional 47,755 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Moderna by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Moderna by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,019,000 after acquiring an additional 17,031 shares during the period. 63.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Featured Stories

