Monero (XMR) Hits 1-Day Volume of $56.30 Million

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 23rd. One Monero coin can now be bought for approximately $151.65 or 0.00557844 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Monero has a market cap of $2.77 billion and approximately $56.30 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Monero has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $27,184.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.92 or 0.00334437 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00012941 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.35 or 0.00067488 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $115.45 or 0.00424685 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003658 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001157 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Monero Coin Profile

Monero (CRYPTO:XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,282,616 coins. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

