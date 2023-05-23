Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Acquired by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 107.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $3,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Moody’s by 137.1% during the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,308,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $318,094,000 after buying an additional 756,663 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Moody’s by 8.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,148,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $765,385,000 after buying an additional 249,312 shares during the period. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY purchased a new position in Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth about $55,430,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Moody’s during the third quarter worth about $37,495,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd boosted its stake in Moody’s by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,874,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $522,348,000 after buying an additional 150,070 shares during the period. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moody’s

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.15, for a total value of $570,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,344,005.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.15, for a total transaction of $570,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,344,005.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 2,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.10, for a total transaction of $837,227.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,834 shares in the company, valued at $2,030,381.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,701 shares of company stock valued at $7,046,117. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Moody’s Stock Down 1.1 %

MCO stock traded down $3.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $317.69. 80,684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 800,185. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $302.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $298.80. The company has a market cap of $58.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.30. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $230.16 and a 1-year high of $335.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 59.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 41.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $329.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $312.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $289.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Moody’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.80.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA) segments. The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

