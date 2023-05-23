Moonbeam Price Hits $0.28 on Top Exchanges (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. Moonbeam has a market cap of $180.86 million and approximately $2.08 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Moonbeam has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar. One Moonbeam coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00001046 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00054538 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.49 or 0.00038942 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00018822 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000230 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00005975 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003985 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000885 BTC.

Moonbeam Coin Profile

Moonbeam (CRYPTO:GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,068,477,295 coins and its circulating supply is 642,395,378 coins. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

