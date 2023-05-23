Moors & Cabot Inc. Lowers Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Rating) by 45.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,748 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 36,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,163,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 11,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 11,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 4,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance

VTIP stock opened at $47.60 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $46.53 and a 12-month high of $51.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.81 and its 200 day moving average is $47.44.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a $0.029 dividend. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

