MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) Shares Acquired by Optiver Holding B.V.

Optiver Holding B.V. grew its position in shares of MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Rating) by 292.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,523 shares during the quarter. Optiver Holding B.V.’s holdings in MorphoSys were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Endurant Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MorphoSys during the third quarter worth $344,000. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of MorphoSys during the 4th quarter valued at about $509,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MorphoSys during the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of MorphoSys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of MorphoSys by 122.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares during the last quarter. 2.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MorphoSys Stock Performance

NASDAQ MOR opened at $6.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.52. MorphoSys AG has a 12 month low of $3.17 and a 12 month high of $6.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

About MorphoSys

MorphoSys AG operates as a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company. It uses groundbreaking science and technologies to discover, develop, and deliver innovative cancer medicines to patients. The firm also engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases.

