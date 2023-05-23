MXC (MXC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $887,675.01

MXC (MXC) traded down 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 22nd. MXC has a market cap of $40.99 million and approximately $887,675.01 worth of MXC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MXC token can now be bought for about $0.0155 or 0.00000057 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MXC has traded down 10.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001288 BTC.

Gala (GALA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

About MXC

MXC (MXC) is a token. Its genesis date was August 8th, 2018. MXC’s total supply is 2,664,965,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,642,132,371 tokens. MXC’s official website is www.mxc.org. MXC’s official Twitter account is @mxcfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. MXC’s official message board is medium.com/mxc. The Reddit community for MXC is https://reddit.com/r/mxc_foundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

MXC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MXC (MXC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. MXC has a current supply of 2,664,965,800 with 2,642,132,371.4 in circulation. The last known price of MXC is 0.0155303 USD and is down -2.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 36 active market(s) with $657,711.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mxc.org/.”

