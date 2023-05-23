Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.45 million during the quarter. Nano-X Imaging had a negative return on equity of 41.94% and a negative net margin of 1,226.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS.

Nano-X Imaging Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NNOX opened at $19.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.16. Nano-X Imaging has a 12-month low of $5.31 and a 12-month high of $21.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NNOX. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nano-X Imaging during the 1st quarter worth $172,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Nano-X Imaging in the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 245.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 568,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,168,000 after buying an additional 404,362 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 5.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 220,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 10,980 shares during the last quarter. 17.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nano-X Imaging Company Profile

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. develops a commercial-grade tomographic imaging device with a digital X-ray source. The company provides teleradiology services and develops artificial intelligence applications to be used in real-world medical imaging applications. Its X-ray source is based on a digital micro-electro-mechanical systems semiconductor cathode.

