Navcoin Price Tops $0.0536 on Major Exchanges (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 23rd. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0536 or 0.00000197 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $4.08 million and approximately $41,738.22 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Navcoin Profile

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,202,964 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

