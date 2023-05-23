Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Issues Earnings Results

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The shipping company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Navigator had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $136.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share.

Navigator Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE NVGS opened at $13.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 1.61. Navigator has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $15.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Navigator

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVGS. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Navigator by 379.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,666 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 25,859 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Navigator by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,136 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,782 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navigator in the 2nd quarter valued at about $285,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Navigator by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,206 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Navigator during the second quarter valued at approximately $178,000. 23.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Navigator

NVGS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Navigator in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Navigator from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of handy-size liquefied gas carriers. It also provides international seaborne transportation and regional distribution services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders.

