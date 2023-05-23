NEA Management Company LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM)

NEA Management Company LLC reduced its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,186,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,558 shares during the quarter. Mirum Pharmaceuticals comprises about 4.6% of NEA Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. NEA Management Company LLC owned about 11.35% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals worth $81,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 151.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 202,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after purchasing an additional 121,861 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 866.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 195,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,108,000 after purchasing an additional 175,282 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 179.1% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,788,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 1,221.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 694,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,589,000 after purchasing an additional 641,804 shares in the last quarter.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ MIRM traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.53. The stock had a trading volume of 164,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,414. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.32 and a twelve month high of $30.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mirum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MIRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $27.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.99 million. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 134.90% and a negative return on equity of 91.76%. Equities analysts forecast that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on MIRM. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

Insider Activity

In other Mirum Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael G. Grey sold 14,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $409,024.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 33.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its products include Maralixibat and Volixibat. The company was founded by Niall O’Donnel, Michael Grey and Christopher Peetz in May 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

Further Reading

